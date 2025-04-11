Prototek Names Ed Graham As Vice President & General Manager Of Additive Business

Ed Graham, Vice President & General Manager of Additive Business

Prototek Digital Manufacturing Logo

Prototek, a CNC, sheet metal fabrication, and 3D printing services provider, is proud to announce that Ed Graham has been promoted to VP and GM of Additive.

- Ed GrahamCONTOOCOOK, NH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prototek Digital Manufacturing ("Prototek"), on-demand CNC machining , precision sheet metal fabrication, and additive manufacturing services, is proud to announce the promotion of Ed Graham to Vice President & General Manager of its Additive Business. Graham will assume full Profit and Loss (P&L) responsibility for the division, overseeing operations in Blue Mounds, WI, and Allentown, PA.Over the past year, Graham has expanded his role within Prototek, leading external engagement, shaping additive strategy, and executing key initiatives-all while continuing to manage the Allentown facility. His contributions have helped position Prototek at the forefront of the digital manufacturing landscape.“Ed's deep knowledge of additive manufacturing and his strategic leadership have been instrumental in growing our capabilities and customer reach,” said Bill Bonadio, President and CEO of Prototek.“He's the right leader to take our additive business into its next chapter of innovation and growth.”With more than 25 years in the additive industry, Graham is a recognized thought leader, AMUG board member, and recipient of the prestigious DINO (Distinguished INnovator Operator) award. He brings both technical expertise and visionary leadership to his new role.“It's a privilege to lead Prototek's Additive Business at such a pivotal time in our growth,” said Graham.“We're continuing to expand our capabilities, evolve our customer experience, and innovate in ways that push the boundaries of digital manufacturing. I'm excited to help shape the future of additive at Prototek.”Graham's appointment is part of Prototek's leadership realignment aimed at enhancing agility, improving service delivery, and positioning the company for long-term success in advanced manufacturing.About PrototekPrototek is a leading national provider of digital manufacturing services, offering precision machined, sheet metal fabricated, and 3D-printed parts for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, robotics, electronics, medical devices, and consumer products. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek operates multiple advanced manufacturing facilities across the United States. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, and ITAR registered. For more information, visit .Media Contact:Jason KoprasVice President of Marketing, PrototekPhone: 608-345-1360Email: ...

Who is Prototek?

