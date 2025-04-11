Women’S ODI WC Qualifiers: Pakistan And West Indies Secure Hard-Fought Victories

MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, April 11 (IANS) Fifties from Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz helped Pakistan secure a six-wicket win over Scotland in a rain-affected day in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup Qualifiers, while West Indies captain Hayley Matthews took another four-wicket haul to help her side beat Ireland by just six runs on Friday.

At Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, Diana Baig and Sadia Iqbal gave Pakistan a flying start by removing openers Abbi Aitken-Drummond (1) and Pippa Sproul (9) respectively. The Bryce sisters – Kathryn and Sarah - put on 51 runs for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed for 21 by Nashra Sandhu and was followed by Ailsa Lister's quickfire 31 being ended by Sadia.

Kathryn was the linchpin of Scotland's batting efforts, hitting an important 91 off 96 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and a six. She became Fatima's fourth wicket of the match in the last over, where Priyanaz Chatterji and Chloe Abel also fell in quick succession, as Scotland posted 186/9 in 32 overs.

In reply, Pakistan lost Gull Feroza (2) and Sidra Amin (7) early, but Muneeba's 71 and Aliya's 68 helped the hosts' gain back control of the match as the duo put on 95 runs for the third wicket. But a tense finish was on cards for Pakistan as Muneeba became Chole's second scalp while Fatima was removed by Rachel Slater for seven.

Aliya, the senior all-rounder, kept her composure to remain unbeaten on 68 and, alongside Sidra Nawaz, she guided Pakistan home with eight balls to spare for clinching their second win of the tournament.

Meanwhile, at the Gaddafi Stadium, with rain shortening the game to 33 overs a side, the West Indies lost Hayley (23) and Qiana Joseph (4) to leave them at 29/2 inside six overs. But West Indies rebuilt their innings, thanks to Zaida James (36) and Stafanie Taylor (46) putting on 87 runs for the third wicket.

But Jane Maguire took the duo out in three balls during the 24th over and later dismissed Shabika Gajnabi cheaply. All-rounder Chinelle Henry's unbeaten knock of 46 off 36 balls, which included two fours and one six, propelled the West Indies to reach 181/6.

In reply, Ireland put on 57 runs for the first wicket, before West Indies bounced back. Captain Gaby Lewis fell for 17 to hand Hayley her first wicket. Amy Hunter top scored with 48 before being castled by Afy Fletcher. Aaliyah Alleyne picked up the crucial scalps of Laura Delany (32) and Christina Coulter Reilly (26) to leave Ireland in trouble. Arlene Kelly played run-a-ball 18, before becoming the last wicket to fall as West Indies got a narrow win.

Brief Scores: Scotland 186/9 in 32 overs (Kathryn Bryce 91, Ailsa Lister 31; Fatima Sana 4-23) lost to Pakistan 190/4 in 30.4 overs (Muneeba Ali 71, Aliya Riaz 68 not out; Chloe Abel 2-42) by six wickets

West Indies 181/6 in 33 overs (Chinelle Henry 46 not out, Stafanie Taylor 46; Jane Maguire 3-35) beat Ireland 175 all out in 32.2 overs (Amy Hunter 48, Laura Delany 32; Hayley Matthews 4-24) by six runs