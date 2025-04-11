123Invent Inventor Develops Modified Pipe Nipple For The Electrical Industry (MHO-586)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an electrician, I thought there could be a better design for pipe nipples," said an inventor, from Leona, Texas, "so I invented the ADJUSTABLE PIPE NIPPLES. My design would resolve the ongoing issue with installing the locking rings onto the threads, and it would resolve the length issue associated with standard nipples."

The invention provides a new design for pipe nipples. In doing so, it offers an improved way to install locking rings onto the threads. As a result, it eliminates the need to use multiple nipples and couplings to achieve the proper fit between the external and internal service panels. Additionally, the invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the electrical industry.

The ADJUSTABLE PIPE NIPPLES invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Joel Jolin at 936-241-2725 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

