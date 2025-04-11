Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Jet Hole Cleaner (PDK-576)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved handheld toilet bowl cleaner that would ease the task of cleaning the jet hole," said an inventor, from New Stanton, Pa., "so I invented the JET HOLE E Z TOILET CLEANER. My design offers a more efficient way to clean the jet hole, especially for commercial establishments like restaurants, health care facilities, hotels, etc."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to clean the jet hole on a toilet bowl and toilet bowl rim. In doing so, it offers an alternative to struggling with traditional bowl brushes and is able to reach places traditional brushes can not. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it prevents unsightly stains. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, janitorial services, commercial restrooms, etc.

