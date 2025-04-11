Embark On A Poetic Journey Of Healing With New Book, Life As An Island

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing releases a touching poetry collection on moving from isolation to connection through empathy and vulnerability.

Charleston, SC, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For readers who have felt isolated, disconnected, and alone, sometimes processing those feelings through poetic expression can unlock new pathways of self-discovery and empowerment. In a new poetry collection on love, loss, grief, and emotional healing, you'll embark on a journey toward overcoming loneliness by being more authentic and accepting of yourself.

Diane Grossman Gaston's new book Life As an Island: My Search for Connection takes readers on a heartfelt journey from isolation to connection. With over seventy poems, the book features weeks' worth of reading and reflection. Having experienced powerful emotions in tumultuous seasons of life, Gaston came to work in outpatient mental health for over twenty years. She has helped clients process life's struggles with tremendous empathy thanks to tools she acquired at a young age that helped her confront loneliness on her own journey.

Whether you are navigating loss or seeking a deeper connection with yourself and others, Life As an Island is an empowering and therapeutic read, perfect for anyone searching for emotional growth and healing. It invites readers to explore familial and romantic love, the spiritual side of life, and the meandering labyrinth of grief, all while pointing toward hope in a life of renewed vitality and joy. Gaston reminds us of the importance of letting ourselves be human-and finding connection points in the humanity of others. For readers who process their feelings through reading and/or writing of poetry, this book has the potential to be one of their connection points.

About the Author:

Diane Grossman Gaston is a clinical social worker who has been licensed since 1998. With over twenty years of experience in mental health, she began writing poetry as a way to help her process the complicated emotions life threw her way. By helping clients with persistent psychiatric disorders, as well as those struggling with emotional challenges, she has developed a remarkable empathy that began in childhood and that has carried her through many seasons and trials of life. She shares her poems today in the hope that her work will be as therapeutic for others as it has been for her to create.

