CENTUM Canada Names New President And Vice President Of Operations

- Adrian Schulz, President of CENTUMVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Centum Financial Group Inc. , a leading national mortgage brokerage network, is pleased to announce strategic leadership appointments designed to drive innovation and strengthen its market position.Adrian Schulz has been appointed President of CENTUM.Since joining CENTUM in 2021 most recently as Executive Vice President, Mr. Schulz has been pivotal in advancing the company's technological and operational strategies, contributing to CENTUM's recognition as the 2024 Broker Network of the Year at the Canadian Mortgage Awards.​With over two decades of experience spanning real estate, financial services, and technology, Adrian has a proven track record in innovation and franchising. He also serves as President of his family's real estate business, Director with MREA Services, and is a member of FIABCI and the Institute of Corporate Directors.​Caroline Rapson has been promoted to Vice President of Operations.A foundational member since CENTUM's inception in 2002, Caroline previously served as Director of Membership. In her expanded role, she will oversee daily operations, member relations, events, and strategic partnerships, ensuring continued excellence and support for CENTUM's network.​These leadership changes align with CENTUM's ongoing commitment to innovation and growth. Recent initiatives include the launch of the Piper Portal, a comprehensive platform enhancing agent and office experiences, FINTRAC tools and the company's recognition as a Top Mortgage Employer. Additionally, the upcoming release of its Mortgage Monitor 3.0 homeowner empowerment tool and the expansion of DirectPay, a full-service Agent pay and compliance solution, underscore CENTUM's dedication to providing cutting-edge tools and services for its members. Further integration with sister brand, Century 21 Canada , under the Charlwood Pacific Group umbrella, positions CENTUM for unparalleled synergy and market leadership.​Chris Turcotte has resigned his role as President of CENTUM.The company expresses gratitude for his contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavours.​About CENTUM Financial Group Inc.Founded in 2002, CENTUM Financial Group Inc. is a premier Canadian mortgage brokerage network with nearly 200 offices and over 2,100 agents nationwide. CENTUM provides its members with state-of-the-art technology, exclusive training programs, strategic partnerships, and comprehensive support services to help mortgage professionals thrive. As part of the Charlwood Pacific Group, CENTUM benefits from affiliations with renowned brands such as Century 21 Canada and UNIGLOBE Travel International.

