Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly-Developed Water Cooler (PBT-4107)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a water cooler with added features to provide choices for hot water, room temperature water, cold water, and ice," said an inventor, from Tucson, Ariz., "so I invented the ALL IN ONE WATER COOLER. My all-in-one design would provide added convenience and control options for consumers."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a water cooler. In doing so, it offers multiple water temperature delivery options. It also enables the user to easily dispense ice. As a result, it increases convenience and control. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners and business owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PBT-4107, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

