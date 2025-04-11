123Invent Inventor Develops Food Bacteria Testing Device (MHO-550)

PITTSBURGH , April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specially designed gadget that would enable the user to determine fresh leftovers from spoiled leftovers stored within the refrigerator," said an inventor, from St. Marys, Ga., "so I invented the FOOD BACTERIA TESTING DEVICE. My design eliminates guesswork, and it prevents you from consuming spoiled foods."

The invention provides an effective way to distinguish fresh leftovers from spoiled foods. In doing so, it helps determine the freshness of food items within the refrigerator. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens.

The FOOD BACTERIA TESTING DEVICE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Roger Joe at 912-674-2562 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED