Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Ice Fishing Rod (PDK-541)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep a fishing rod warm to prevent ice build-up on its line guides and within its reel when ice fishing," said an inventor, from St. Michaels, Minn., "so I invented the HOT STICK. My design would eliminate the need for an angler to constantly remove ice from his rod's eyelets or line guides while fishing during the winter months."

The invention provides an improved fishing rod for ice fishermen. In doing so, it helps prevent the accumulation of ice within the line guides, reel, etc. It also allows for smooth action when casting, trolling, and retrieving bat rigs, lures, or fish. As a result, it enhances performance. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for ice fishing enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PDK-541, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

