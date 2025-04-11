123Invent Inventors Develop New Rubber Duck Display For Jeep-Style Vehicles (MHO-573)
PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Owners of jeep-style vehicles like to share little rubber ducks as a morale booster, and often times, they are displayed on the dashboard which can impede the defroster and cause safety issues. We thought there could be a better way to display the collection of ducks," said one of two inventors, from Caseyville, Ill., "so we invented the DUCK DASH. Our design offers a unique way to display them out of the way."
The invention provides an improved way to display little rubber ducks within a jeep-style vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to display them on the dashboard. As a result, it helps prevent safety issues, and it would not impede the defroster. It also could help boost morale amongst vehicle owners. The invention features a unique design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of jeep-style vehicles.
The DUCK DASH is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Justin Ford & Christy Kelso at 469-325-2493 or email [email protected].
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment