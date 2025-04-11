123Invent Inventors Develop New Rubber Duck Display For Jeep-Style Vehicles (MHO-573)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Owners of jeep-style vehicles like to share little rubber ducks as a morale booster, and often times, they are displayed on the dashboard which can impede the defroster and cause safety issues. We thought there could be a better way to display the collection of ducks," said one of two inventors, from Caseyville, Ill., "so we invented the DUCK DASH. Our design offers a unique way to display them out of the way."

The invention provides an improved way to display little rubber ducks within a jeep-style vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to display them on the dashboard. As a result, it helps prevent safety issues, and it would not impede the defroster. It also could help boost morale amongst vehicle owners. The invention features a unique design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of jeep-style vehicles.

The DUCK DASH is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Justin Ford & Christy Kelso at 469-325-2493 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

