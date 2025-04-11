Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Hardware For Solar Panel Installation (PBT-4100)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for homeowners to enter the solar panel energy environment, without concern over damage to their roof surfaces," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the PENETRATION LESS RACKING SYSTEM. My design eliminates the need to penetrate or drill into the roof when installing solar panels."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved hardware device for residential rooftop PV solar panel installation. In doing so, it would not penetrate the roof substrate and finishing materials. As a result, it prevents damage by eliminating the need for drilling, cutting, or any other form of roof-altering procedure. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for solar panel installation contractors and homeowners who want the benefits of solar energy without damaging rooftop surfaces. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PBT-4100, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

