123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Container For Storing Bread (LBT-6112)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better container for storing bread, especially loaves of sourdough," said an inventor, from Niskayuna, N.Y., "so I invented the AIDA. My design helps keep the bread fresh, and it helps maintain the shape of the loaf without smashing it."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved container for storing loaves of bread. In doing so, it helps keep the loaf of bread fresh for a longer period of time. As a result, it prevents the loaf from quickly going bad. It also helps prevent the loaf from being smashed. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, bakers, etc.

The AIDA is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Maria Chupungco at 516-404-3700 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

