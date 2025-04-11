30 Witnesses Against 26/11 Attacker But Only Indirect Evidence Against Rana: Ajmal Kasab’S Defence Lawyer
Abbas Kazmi, in a special interaction with IANS, shared his views on the prosecution and trial of Tahawwur Rana for plotting ghastly carnage in the country's financial capital and also explained why it won't be so easy to get him convicted, like Ajmal Kasab.
“In Ajmal Kasab case, there were 30-32 eyewitnesses who testified in court against the bloodbath, inflicted by 10 Pakistani terrorists on Indian soil. However, in Tahawwur Rana's case, there is only indirect evidence. He was not in Mumbai, when the terrorists unleashed mayhem in Mumbai. Nobody saw him being present there,” he said.
“Therefore, the prosecution is likely to have a tough time in nailing his role before the court and getting him pronounced guilty,” he added.
He, however, said that the agencies secured his extradition from the US on grounds of ample evidence, and they will be of great help in proving his guilt in the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, that left more than 150 people dead.
Notably, Tahawwur Rana, is the one of the main conspirators of Mumbai carnage and was imprisoned in US for quite some time.
Further sharing information about him, Abbas Kazmi said:“Rana was a Pakistani by birth and an ex-Armyman. He migrated to Canada and became a Canadian national.”
“David Coleman Headley was his associate, who carried out reccee of multiple places in Mumbai that came under attack during the 2008 terror attacks,” he added.
Kazmi also praised PM Modi-led government for persuading United States and securing Rana's extradition in a successful manner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment