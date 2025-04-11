Andrii Sybiha Held A Meeting With Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Angola Tete Antonio

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha:“During my meeting with Tete Antonio, I commended Angola's successful Chairpersonship of the African Union.

We focused on steps to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, education, technology, and other areas. We also talked about the current global and regional threats, as well as global food security.

Ukraine is eager to contribute to the success of the Lobito Corridor and create mutually beneficial projects that will add value and increase Angola's self-sufficiency.

Ukraine is also willing to strengthen ties with the African Union. I am grateful for Angola's constructive dialogue and willingness to expand our fruitful cooperation."

