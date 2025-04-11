Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Axe And Machete Combination Tool (PBT-4079)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a multi-purpose tool that would allow users to chop, hammer, pick, and batter," said an inventor, from Mesa, Ariz., "so I invented the AXE - CHETE. My design would not add a significant amount of weight which would minimize the burden of carrying multiple items."

The invention provides an effective tool that would combine the functions of an axe and machete. In doing so, it can be used to perform different forms of cutting. As a result, it increases efficiency, and it eliminates the need to carry separate tools. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for campers, army/military personnel, survivalists, outdoorsmen, arborists, landscaping service providers, hunters, fishermen/anglers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PBT-4079, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

