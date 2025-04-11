Introducing Wavestone North America: The Consulting Firm Built For What's Next

NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises face unprecedented challenges in today's business environment. To succeed, they need a consulting partner that is agile, experienced, and built to guide them through what's next . They need a trusted , strategic advisor with the right mix of scale, expertise, and hands-on execution.

Wavestone North America is that partner.

With a legacy spanning nearly five decades, Wavestone has been a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies, driving transformation across Europe, Asia, and North America . Now, following the integration of Aspirant, Q_PERIOR, and Wavestone , we are uniting under a single brand- Wavestone North America - to strengthen our presence in the region and bring even greater value to our clients. This marks a major milestone in our growth journey, reinforcing our position as a premier consulting firm for business and technology transformation .

A Stronger Consulting Partner for North American Enterprises

By bringing together the strengths of three firms, Wavestone North America offers:



Expanded Expertise – Our advisors bring expanded expertise, deep industry insights, and innovative solutions to help businesses solve their most complex challenges.

End-to-End Services – We provide a full spectrum of consulting solutions, from strategy to execution, helping clients accelerate transformation and maximize value. A Global Perspective with Local Impact – With nearly 6,000 consultants worldwide, we combine the insights of a global network with the agility and tailored approach that North American enterprises require.

Comprehensive Capabilities to Drive Your Success

Our expertise spans a range of critical business and technology domains, including:



Management Consulting

Accelerate strategic growth, improve operational efficiency, and drive measurable business results.

Technology Consulting

Harness innovation and modern technology to increase agility, reduce complexity, and fuel sustainable transformation.

Cybersecurity

Protect your most critical assets and ensure business continuity with proactive, end-to-end cyber defense. Sourcing & Services Optimization

Align sourcing with business goals, reduce costs, and improve service performance at scale.

Designed to Better Serve You

"This moment is more than a milestone. It reflects how we are evolving to better serve our clients," said Mike McClaine, Partner, Head of North America at Wavestone. "With a stronger and more integrated team in North America, we are more equipped than ever to support organizations as they take on their next transformation, no matter how complex."

Wavestone works with Fortune 500 companies to overcome uncertainty, embrace innovation, and turn complexity into opportunity. What clients value most is our client-first mindset, pragmatic thinking, and genuine commitment to helping them unlock long-term success.

Meet Wavestone North America. Built for what comes next.

For more information, visit wavestone/next .

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting powerhouse, dedicated to supporting strategic transformations of businesses and organizations in a world that is undergoing unprecedented change, with the ambition to create positive and long-lasting impacts for all its stakeholders.

Drawing on about 6,000 employees in 17 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, the firm offers a 360° portfolio of high-value consulting services, combining seamlessly first-class sector expertise with a wide range of cross-industry capabilities.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

