CONSTITUENT MEETING OF HONKARAKENNE'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES
Honkarakenne Oyj's Annual General Meeting held on Friday 11 April 2025 in Honkarakenne's Tuusula office at Lahdentie 870, Tuusula, Finland. The Annual General Meeting elected the following persons to the Board of Directors: Arto Halonen, Timo Kohtamäki, Maria Ristola and Rose-Mari Saarelainen.
The Board of Directors convened for its constituent meeting and appointed Timo Kohtamäki as Chairman of the Board and Maria Ristola as Vice Chairman of the Board.
At the same board meeting Board of Directors decided not to set up any committees.
HONKARAKENNE OYJ
Marko Saarelainen
President and CEO
Further information:
Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, ... or
Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, ...
Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2024, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 36.7 million, of which exports accounted for 29%.
