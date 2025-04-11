Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CONSTITUENT MEETING OF HONKARAKENNE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES


2025-04-11 10:16:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 11 April 2025 at 17:00

Honkarakenne Oyj's Annual General Meeting held on Friday 11 April 2025 in Honkarakenne's Tuusula office at Lahdentie 870, Tuusula, Finland. The Annual General Meeting elected the following persons to the Board of Directors: Arto Halonen, Timo Kohtamäki, Maria Ristola and Rose-Mari Saarelainen.

The Board of Directors convened for its constituent meeting and appointed Timo Kohtamäki as Chairman of the Board and Maria Ristola as Vice Chairman of the Board.

At the same board meeting Board of Directors decided not to set up any committees.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Marko Saarelainen
President and CEO

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, ... or
Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, ...

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Financial Supervisory Authority

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2024, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 36.7 million, of which exports accounted for 29%.


