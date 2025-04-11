403
Helicopter crashes midair in New York
(MENAFN) A tragic helicopter crash occurred Thursday afternoon near Manhattan’s Pier 40, when an aircraft broke apart midair and plunged into the Hudson River, killing all six people on board. New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the fatalities during a press briefing, identifying the victims as Agustin Escobar, CEO of Siemens Spain, his wife, their three young children aged 4, 5, and 11, and the 36-year-old pilot.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. local time. Shocking videos posted on social media captured the moment the Bell 206 helicopter disintegrated in the air — its main rotor and tail boom detached from the body and continued spinning separately before all parts hit the water.
Rescue boats from the New York City Fire Department quickly responded to the scene, where the helicopter was found upside down and mostly submerged. Early reports indicated the pilot may have initially survived the impact, but officials later confirmed all six occupants had died.
Emergency crews cordoned off the area near West Side Highway and Spring Street, advising the public to steer clear due to ongoing recovery efforts and traffic disruptions.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have opened an investigation into the incident. The cause of the catastrophic midair failure remains unknown.
