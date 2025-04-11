Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince's Representative Meets Georgia's FM

2025-04-11 10:07:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, Turkiye, April 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affair Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Friday with the Foreign Minister of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili.
The meeting was on the sidelines of the Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025), which kicked off on Friday in Turkiye.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed latest regional and international development and topics of common interest. (end)
