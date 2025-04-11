403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince's Representative Meets Georgia's FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, Turkiye, April 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affair Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Friday with the Foreign Minister of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili.
The meeting was on the sidelines of the Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025), which kicked off on Friday in Turkiye.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed latest regional and international development and topics of common interest. (end)
oas
The meeting was on the sidelines of the Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025), which kicked off on Friday in Turkiye.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed latest regional and international development and topics of common interest. (end)
oas
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment