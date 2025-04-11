403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump learns from last Soviet president
(MENAFN) The ongoing turmoil triggered by President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies—dubbed the "Great Trump Toddler Tariff Tantrum"—is emblematic of his brash, impulsive, and spectacle-driven leadership style. Despite the chaos, it's important to remember that Trump is still bound by the same constraints of history and circumstance that have shaped other leaders before him.
Citing Karl Marx’s reflection on Napoleon III—who led France into turmoil—Trump's actions are portrayed as those of a man trying to bend history to his will, despite being shaped by forces far beyond his control. Echoing this sentiment, billionaire investor Ray Dalio has warned that the U.S. is not just facing economic turbulence, but a fundamental unraveling of global monetary, political, and geopolitical systems. Trump's tariff crusade, far from being a rational industrial strategy, risks accelerating this breakdown.
While the current world order rooted in U.S. dominance is clearly weakening, it is giving way to a new, multipolar system. At the same time, America’s internal political fractures are deepening, setting the stage for dramatic shifts and instability.
Trump's sweeping tariff increases—which would have pushed U.S. trade duties to their highest levels since 1909—sent shockwaves through financial markets, erasing over $5 trillion in value before a partial rebound followed his temporary suspension of the hikes. Even if many of these tariffs are eventually negotiated away, the damage to U.S. credibility and global trust is already done, showcasing the recklessness and incompetence of American leadership.
More than just an erratic policymaker, Trump is portrayed as a man trying to reverse the tide of history—like a declining Roman emperor clinging to a fading empire. Analysts see parallels between the late-stage Roman Empire's decay and the modern-day U.S., marked by aggression, exploitation, and eventual collapse.
Whether or not Trump politically survives the economic impact of his tariff campaign, the costs are real. Prior to his policy reversal, Yale’s Budget Lab projected an average annual loss of $3,800 per American household due to the tariffs. Even if the final toll is reduced, it will not be insignificant.
Ultimately, the article argues, Trump is a man out of time, desperately trying to restore a greatness that no longer exists—failing to recognize, like Mikhail Gorbachev at the end of the Soviet era, that history cannot be forced into reverse.
Citing Karl Marx’s reflection on Napoleon III—who led France into turmoil—Trump's actions are portrayed as those of a man trying to bend history to his will, despite being shaped by forces far beyond his control. Echoing this sentiment, billionaire investor Ray Dalio has warned that the U.S. is not just facing economic turbulence, but a fundamental unraveling of global monetary, political, and geopolitical systems. Trump's tariff crusade, far from being a rational industrial strategy, risks accelerating this breakdown.
While the current world order rooted in U.S. dominance is clearly weakening, it is giving way to a new, multipolar system. At the same time, America’s internal political fractures are deepening, setting the stage for dramatic shifts and instability.
Trump's sweeping tariff increases—which would have pushed U.S. trade duties to their highest levels since 1909—sent shockwaves through financial markets, erasing over $5 trillion in value before a partial rebound followed his temporary suspension of the hikes. Even if many of these tariffs are eventually negotiated away, the damage to U.S. credibility and global trust is already done, showcasing the recklessness and incompetence of American leadership.
More than just an erratic policymaker, Trump is portrayed as a man trying to reverse the tide of history—like a declining Roman emperor clinging to a fading empire. Analysts see parallels between the late-stage Roman Empire's decay and the modern-day U.S., marked by aggression, exploitation, and eventual collapse.
Whether or not Trump politically survives the economic impact of his tariff campaign, the costs are real. Prior to his policy reversal, Yale’s Budget Lab projected an average annual loss of $3,800 per American household due to the tariffs. Even if the final toll is reduced, it will not be insignificant.
Ultimately, the article argues, Trump is a man out of time, desperately trying to restore a greatness that no longer exists—failing to recognize, like Mikhail Gorbachev at the end of the Soviet era, that history cannot be forced into reverse.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment