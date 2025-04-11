Prime Minister Participates In Ministerial Committee's Meeting On Gaza In Antalya

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Antalya: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated in the meeting of the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meeting regarding developments in the Gaza Strip. The meeting was held today in the city of Antalya in the Republic of Turkiye.

The meeting dealt with the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as ways to reach a permanent ceasefire and ensure the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to those affected in the Strip.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's firm and longstanding position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also stressed that the continued politicization of humanitarian aid and its use as a tool of collective punishment against the population of the Gaza Strip is unacceptable.

