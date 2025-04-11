Esteban Kolsky Joins Constellation Research As Chief Distiller And Board Advisor To Spearhead Boardroom Advisory And Strategy

CX strategy expert to advise boards on better decision-making with the implementation of a data-to-insights framework

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Research today announced the appointment of Esteban Kolsky as chief distiller and board advisor. Kolsky will advise board member clientele and distill research into customized and consumable information for strategic direction, boardroom oversight and long-term goal setting.

"After many years of suffering board pre-reads consisting of pages and pages of irrelevant noise just to find two to three data points I needed, I decided to put my research and communications background to use by creating a better way to address the need," said Kolsky. "Using a combination of proprietary research techniques, deep research AI models, and good, old-fashioned expertise in the market we created an information distilling framework that's used to generate yearly summaries, quarterly refreshes, and monthly updates to enable board members to have fruitful conversations and make better decisions."

Kolsky brings over 25 years of executive experience and strategic advisory in the customer experience industry. He will work with private and public boards to implement his noise-to-signal-to-insights framework for better strategic guidance and oversight of companies. The framework equips board members with tools to understand how current economic and technology issues impact the companies they serve and how to reach the best decisions for future growth and success.

The appointment of Kolsky reinforces Constellation's ongoing commitment to strategic guidance for boards seeking business transformation and market disruption by understanding, adopting, and leveraging future-forward strategies.

"Our board clients no longer have the time nor patience to sift through the noise. They seek timely, thoughtful, and insightful analysis with domain experts that understand the big picture," noted R "Ray" Wang, CEO and founder of Constellation Research. "Esteban brings both a strategic view and a strong bias for actionable insights. By harnessing Constellation's signal intelligence, human networks, and research platforms, Kolsky will be able to distill the top-of-mind priorities for every board member's role in governance. We're excited to have Esteban join us in expanding our board offerings."

Kolsky has advised executive leadership teams across many industries and countries. He previously served as Chief Strategy Officer for CX at SAP and brings a practitioner's lens to enterprise strategy, messaging and go-to-market strategies.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

SOURCE Constellation Research

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED