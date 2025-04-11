MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Park Street A/SMajor shareholder Announcements

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Park Street A/S (the "Company") hereby announces the below developments in the direct and indirect holdings of share capital and voting rights in the Company by Park Street Asset Management Ltd.

On 11 April 2025, Park Street Asset Management Ltd (PSAM) completed a purchase of 2,137,939 Class A shares and 32,183,070 Class B shares at DKK11.398 per share (Closing market price as of 9 April 2025 for Class A shares) from its 100pct owned and controlled entity, Park Street NordAc S.à.r.l. With this transaction, PSAM's overall direct and indirect ownership in the Company remains unchanged at 71.78% and the ownership is now directly held by PSAM.

Following the buyback, as of 11 April 2025, Park Street Asset Management Ltd directly holds a total of 41,043,493 shares , comprising:



8,860,423 Class A shares 32,183,070 Class B shares

For further information please contact Pradeep Pattem, CEO at ...

