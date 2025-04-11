OTR Tire Industry Report 2025: $8.4 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Trends Analysis, And Forecasts 2021-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$8.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research and validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market scope & definition
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.1.1 Raw material suppliers
3.1.1.2 Component suppliers
3.1.1.3 Manufacturers
3.1.1.4 Technology providers
3.1.1.5 Distributors
3.1.1.6 End use
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.2 Technology & innovation landscape
3.3 Patent analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Price trend
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Increasing demand from construction and mining sectors
3.6.1.2 Technological advancements in tire design
3.6.1.3 Focus on sustainable and eco-friendly tires
3.6.1.4 Growing aftermarket sales
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 Availability of low-cost tire
3.6.2.2 Stringent emission regulations
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Tire, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Radial tire
5.3 Bias tire
5.4 Solid tire
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Equipment, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Dump trucks
6.2.1 Articulated dump trucks
6.2.2 Rigid dump trucks
6.3 Loaders
6.3.1 Backhoe loaders
6.3.2 Crawler loaders
6.3.3 Skid-steer loaders
6.4 Excavators
6.4.1 Crawler excavators
6.4.2 Mini excavators
6.4.3 Wheeled excavators
6.5 Asphalt finishers
6.6 Crawler dozer
6.7 Motor graders
6.8 RTLT-telescopic
6.9 Agriculture tractors
6.10 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Rim Size, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Up to 30 inches
7.3 31-50 inches
7.4 Above 51 inches
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Industry, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Unit)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Construction
8.3 Mining
8.4 Agriculture
8.5 Forestry
8.6 Industrial
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Unit)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 OEM
9.3 Aftermarket
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by material, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Unit)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Natural rubber
10.3 Synthetic rubber
10.4 Others
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.7 Nordics
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.4.6 Southeast Asia
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 MEA
11.6.1 UAE
11.6.2 South Africa
11.6.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Alliance Tire Group (ATG)
12.2 Apollo
12.3 BKT
12.4 Bridgestone
12.5 CEAT
12.6 Continental
12.7 Double Coin Holdings Ltd
12.8 Giti
12.9 Goodyear
12.10 JK Tyre & Industries
12.11 Linglong Tire
12.12 Michelin
12.13 MRF Tyre
12.14 Pirelli
12.15 Sumitomo Rubber Industries
12.16 Titan
12.17 Yokohama
12.18 Trelleborg
12.19 Triangle Group
12.20 XCMG
