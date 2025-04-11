K'taka: Cong Forms SIT To Probe 40 Pc Commission Allegations Against Previous BJP Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 11 (IANS) The Congress-led government in Karnataka, on Friday, formed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the 40 per cent commission allegations against the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

The SIT has been directed to take action in this regard within two months.

Speaking at a press conference held at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil made the announcement in this regard.

"The state Cabinet has decided to form a SIT to probe the 40 per cent commission charges that were previously made against the BJP government," he said.

He added that an inquiry commission headed by retired Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das had been constituted to investigate the allegations made by the contractors' association.

After the commission submitted its report, the matter was presented before the Cabinet.

Some of the details were discussed in the Cabinet meeting, and it was agreed that a more in-depth discussion is still needed.

Minister Patil said, "The government has compiled information based on complaints and submitted a report. Out of three lakh public works, 1,729 works have been flagged with allegations. There were discrepancies in project planning, fund release, and Letter of Credit issuance."

"The Cabinet discussed the extent of the irregularities. In some cases, Bills exceeded the sanctioned grants, and certain projects have raised suspicions. There were also instances where intermediaries were reportedly involved during the tender allocation process. Given the serious nature of the report, the Cabinet has decided to form an SIT," he added.

The SIT has been instructed to take action within two months, Minister Patil said.

Regarding the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Road project, the Minister said the issue was also brought up in the Cabinet meeting.

He noted that both the Supreme Court and High Court have been hearing cases related to the NICE Road project.

Whether or not the project should continue cannot be decided in a single meeting, as it involves legal aspects that need thorough consideration, the Minister said.

A cabinet sub-committee will be formed to take the matter forward, he added.

He also said that the NICE Company has attempted to sell 1,699 acres of land to third parties through outright sale.

The Cabinet sub-committee will take a decision on this issue as well. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will form the sub-committee, he added.

The Congress had taken up a major campaign over the 40 per cent allegations against the BJP during the Assembly election campaign.

The party leaders had even made it a major issue in the election.

The present decision comes when the allegations are made by the contractors that the Congress Ministers are asking for commissions for clearance of pending bills.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that if any contractor was asked to pay a commission for bill clearance, they should file a complaint with the Lokayukta.

He also clarified that Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and N. S. Boseraju were not involved in such matters.

Responding to media queries on Friday in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha, Deputy CM Shivakumar addressed the allegations made by contractors that commissions were being demanded for bill payments.

He said, "If anyone was asked for a commission in relation to bill payments, they should approach the Lokayukta. Why should contractors approach Ministers for bill payments? Are they not aware of the department's budget? If no funds are available, how did they take up the work in the first place?"

Shivakumar also added, "During the BJP's tenure alone, contracts worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore were issued in just one of my departments. Now, requests are being made through MLAs to get these bills cleared."

He added, "A year before the Assembly elections during the BJP government, we had warned contractors not to take up any works without budgetary allocation. Despite our warnings, they went ahead and undertook works. Now, they are submitting petitions through political leaders for bill payments."