Dfrobot's Open-Source Hardware Powers SAGA's Flexhab For Artemis Moon Mission Training

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed by SAGA Space Architects, a Copenhagen-based pioneer in human-centric space habitats, the FLEXHab intravehicular training habitat is physically integrated with LUNA, the world's largest moon simulator located at Cologne's European Astronaut Center (EAC). This integration will play a crucial role in astronaut training for the upcoming Artemis missions.

Inside the 28-square-meter FLEXHab habitat, DFRobot 's open-source hardware products are primarily utilized as follows:

ODIN Smart Touch Terminals (2 units):

Each unit is equipped with DFRobot's LattePanda 3 Delta SBC (8GB RAM/64GB storage) and DFRobot's 11.6" touchscreen, allowing astronauts to directly control cabin systems and monitor missions in real time. These terminals connect to DFRobot's LattePanda Sigma central server - an x86-based Windows/Linux server with 32GB RAM, 500GB SSD, and WiFi 6E - which manages training data streams, ensures operational continuity, and synchronizes input across both terminals.

RAVEN Intelligent Environmental Monitoring System:

Ravens' are sensor packs that employ an array of different environmental sensors to provide a simple, modular solution to understanding the environment.



Raven Lite: Features the ESP32-C3 chip, integrating DFRobot's CO2 and basic environmental sensors. Raven Pro: Utilizes an ESP32 PoE power solution, supporting multi-dimensional data collection through DFRobot's O2 and MEMS motion monitoring sensors.

DFRobot Ambient Light Sensor: Provides real-time lighting data for SAGA's self-developed circadian lighting system.

These modular components seamlessly integrate with SAGA's smart management software, collectively creating a comprehensive monitoring network that covers life support and equipment operation.

Designed in close collaboration with ESA, the FLEXHab habitat meets a comprehensive set of requirements, including accommodating a crew of four astronauts for up to 30 days and incorporating features like a suitport.

"Following our 2023 collaboration on the SAGA Underwater Habitat (UHAB), we're honored to see DFRobot's open-source solutions powering the FLEXHab lunar training habitat," said DFRobot CEO Ricky Ye." This continued partnership with SAGA demonstrates the aerospace-grade reliability of our hardware in extreme environments. We remain committed to advancing space exploration through accessible open-source technologies that push the boundaries of human ingenuity."

