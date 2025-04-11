Sarama Resources - Grant Of Equity Incentives

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Board of Directors of Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the“Company”) (ASX:SRR , TSX-V:SWA) has granted 8,250,000 Performance Share Units (“PSU”) and Restricted Share Units (“RSU”), and together the“Awards”, to employees and consultants of the Company as a result of the Company's annual compensation review. This granting of equity incentives is made in accordance with the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (“EIP”) which was approved by shareholders on December 21, 2022, and allows for the aggregate number of securities that may be issued to EIP Participants under the EIP to not exceed 15,167,217, as approved by shareholders on June 6, 2023 under ASX Listing Rule 7.2, exception 13(b).In addition to the Awards, the Company is proposing to issue up to 3,300,000 incentives to Andrew Dinning (or his nominees) on the same terms as the Awards. The issue of these incentives will require Shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 10.14 as it is an issue to a related party. Approval will be sought at the next AGM in June 2025.The key terms and vesting conditions are attached as Annexure A .For further information on the Company's activities, please contact:Andrew Dinninge: ...t: +61 (0) 8 9363 7600This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Sarama Resources Ltd.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

