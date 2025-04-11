Four Girls Drown In Pond During Family Event In Jharkhand’S Garhwa

MENAFN - IANS) Garhwa, April 11 (IANS) In a heartbreaking incident, four girls drowned in a pond in the Haraiya village of Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Friday. The victims, all relatives, had gathered to attend a family celebration when the tragedy struck.

The girls had gone to the village pond to bathe ahead of a Chhathi ceremony being held at the residence of Chandan Singh.

While bathing in the pond, they ventured into deep water and were unable to return. One boy accompanying them managed to escape and rushed home to alert the family.

The deceased have been identified as Lado Singh, 10, daughter of Chandan Singh of Haraiya village, Ankita Singh, 22, daughter of Jitendra Singh; Roma Singh, 18, daughter of Vishisht Singh, a resident of Pagar, Panki police station area in Palamu district, and Meethi Singh, 15, daughter of Abhishek Singh, a resident of Purnadih in Leslieganj police station area.

All four girls were part of a larger group of relatives who had come together for the newborn's Chhathi ceremony -- a traditional ritual held six days after the birth of a child.

After receiving the alert, family members and villagers rushed to the pond and pulled the girls out. They were taken to Garhwa Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the village, casting a pall of gloom over what was meant to be a joyous occasion.

Former Jharkhand minister Mithilesh Thakur visited the hospital to meet the bereaved families.

Expressing his sorrow on social media, he wrote:“The news of the tragic death of four innocent girls by drowning in Haraiya village has deeply shaken me. I met the grieving family at Sadar Hospital and assured them of all possible assistance. May the departed souls find peace and may the family find the strength to bear this immense loss."