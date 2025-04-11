'University In Himself': Uma Group Chairman Praises PM Modi Over Navkar Mantra Event

MENAFN - IANS) Jodhpur, April 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas programme on Wednesday and spoke highly of the spiritual experience of the Navkar Mantra, while emphasising its ability to bring peace and stability to the mind. He also spoke about nine resolutions, emphasizing how imbibing them in their lives will help attain a life of peace and serenity.

PM Modi's recitation of the Navkar Mantra left the Jain community in awe of him, however, many said that they weren't surprised because of his interaction with Jainism for decades.

Shripal Lodha, Chairman and Managing Director of Jodhpur's Uma Group, too echoed similar views and described the Prime Minister as a 'University in himself'.

“The Prime Minister has always had a deep connection with Jain saints and the Jain community. It is impossible for me to doubt his memory or wonder whether he remembers something or not,” said Shripal Lodha.

He further stated,“PM Modi is a Nalanda University in himself and has devoted his life to bring peace to the world. Any words I use to thank him will be less."

Sharing his experience on meeting PM Modi, he said,“I felt energised. It is a matter of pride for me to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi so closely.”

While addressing the 'Navkar Mahamantra Diwas' programme in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, PM Modi said that 'Navkar Mahamantra' is not just a mantra but also a symbol of humility, peace and universal harmony.

“Navkar Mantra is truly a mantra of human meditation, practice, and self-purification,” exclaimed PM Modi while highlighting its global perspective and timeless nature, which, like other Indian oral and scriptural traditions, has been passed down through generations -- first orally, then through inscriptions, and finally through Prakrit manuscripts -- continuing to guide humanity even today.

“The Navkar Mantra, along with venerating the Panch Parmeshthi, embodies right knowledge, right perception, and right conduct, serving as a path to liberation,” he emphasised.