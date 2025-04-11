IPL 2025: Shahrukh Khan Praises Gujarat Titans’ Simplicity And Stability Ahead Of LSG Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 11 (IANS) Ahead of their high-stakes encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shahrukh Khan has praised the team's grounded and uncomplicated approach to the game. Speaking at a pre-match press interaction on Friday, the middle-order batter highlighted the Titans' clarity of purpose and consistency as the cornerstone of their success in the league.

Gujarat Titans have been among the most consistent franchises since their inception in 2022, winning the title in their debut season under Hardik Pandya and maintaining a high standard in subsequent editions. This season, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the Titans once again sit atop the points table with four wins in five games.

“I think we are a very simple team with simple methods,” Shahrukh said here on Friday.“Every team in the tournament is strong, but we focus on how we play our cricket. What we do matters less than how we do it.”

Shahrukh, who is yet to deliver a standout performance this season, praised the team's grounded mentality, saying that regardless of wins or losses, the camp remains calm and composed.

“GT has always been a balanced side. We don't try to be extravagant. We stick to playing smart, effective cricket. Our plans evolve during the match, based on the situation, and everyone in the team is on board with that adaptability. We don't get too high after wins or too low after losses,” he explained.

He also credited GT's success to the dynamic partnership between head coach Ashish Nehra and skipper Shubman Gill.

“Very intelligent coach, to be honest,” Shahrukh said of Nehra.“He's deeply invested in his players and genuinely cares for the people around him. His energy and understanding of the game are vital for us.”

On captain Shubman Gill, Shahrukh added,“He's growing as a leader with every match. The way he's evolving his captaincy is commendable, and the combination of Ashish bhai and Shubman is seamless, like hand in glove.”