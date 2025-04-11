Eightpoint Opens Direct Advertising Deals With Premium Inventory

Contact us today at [email protected] to explore custom partnership opportunities tailored to your advertising goals. Our team is eager to discuss how a direct deal with Eightpoint can elevate your brand's visibility and engagement.

"What truly sets our Wave homepage apart is the scale and targeted reach we offer," Kayla Wiggins, Director of Business Development, said. "Advertisers aren't just buying impressions; they're securing access to a highly engaged audience of millions of page views across major geographic regions, providing an unparalleled opportunity for campaigns that convert."

The Wave homepage boasts millions of page views daily, offering unparalleled exposure across key geographic markets including the US, Canada, UK, and Germany. Harness this substantial opportunity to run targeted, high-impact advertising campaigns with measurable results. Don't miss your chance to dominate your market-partner with Eightpoint today!

Our platform provides:



Unmatched Reach: Tap into a highly engaged audience that generates millions of daily page views.

Premium Placement Opportunities: Secure exclusive advertising spots that maximize both visibility and engagement.

Targeted Geographic Coverage: Focus your campaigns on specific regions within the US, Canada, UK, and Germany.

Direct Partnerships: Collaborate directly with Eightpoint for customized solutions and optimal campaign performance. Measurable Results: Track your campaign's success with detailed performance analytics.

Take advantage of Native Direct Deals and position your brand front and center. Our experienced team is ready to help you drive engagement, boost conversions, and achieve your marketing objectives faster than ever.

Act now-these premium placements won't last long! For inquiries, placement details, and partnership opportunities, contact us today at : [email protected]

Let's grow together!

Eightpoint is a digital product company transforming bold ideas into impactful, scalable products. We rapidly build and evolve user-first products that solve real problems-from desktop to mobile and beyond. Our growing ecosystem includes innovative products like NOAA Live Weather Radar, a sleek app that delivers real-time forecasts with clarity and ranks among the most-used weather apps in the World; Check Heart Rate Now, a quick and easy wellness monitor; and Wave Browser, a powerful and secure way to search the web. Every product we launch is designed to engage users, enhance daily life, and deliver real-world value. Backed by data and driven by a relentless commitment to quality, Eightpoint moves fast, thinks big, and builds digital experiences that people love. Discover how we turn big ideas into bold digital products at

SOURCE Eightpoint