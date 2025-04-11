RAQUEL WELCH® UNVEILS REVOLUTIONARY FEATHERLITETM TECHNOLOGY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For over 25 years,has set the standard for timeless beauty and impeccable craftsmanship. Thecontinues this tradition with, anthat mimics natural hair, paired with thefor wigs that are. These wigs offer an unparalleled experience in weightless elegance, superior breathability and all-day comfort.

"The new FeatherLiteTM styles are just the beginning of the exciting designs we have planned," says Frank Campanella, Vice President of Design & Production and Creative Lead. "Raquel's legacy of elegance and innovation continues to inspire us to create modern, sophisticated, and wearable styles for today's women."

Introducing the Future of Alternative Hair: FeatherLiteTM Fiber & the LuxLite Cap® II



FeatherLiteTM Fiber : Hollow-core technology makes this fiber lighter than bio hair , with superior curl and style retention.

LuxLite Cap® II : Features a temple-to-temple lace front, monofilament top, and seamless, hand-tied construction for a natural, low-density effect. Customizable Fit : Ultra-thin adjusters, stretchable fabric, and optional silicone on the ear tabs and nape allow for maximum comfort and security.

The 2025 Sheer Luxury Collection: Five Stunning New Styles

This collection introduces five meticulously designed wigs , ranging from sleek, modern bobs to voluminous, cascading waves :

($619) – A feathery, clavicle-length cut with effortless movement.($609) – A blunt, sleek bob with a bold, eye-catching appeal.($580) – A chic, layered cut with face-framing bangs for a red-carpet-ready look.($609) – A textured, chin-length bob with soft, glamorous waves.($639) – Long, flowing layers for a timeless, leading-lady aesthetic.

With a wide array of multidimensional shades , including Shadow Shades® for natural root depth , the Raquel Welch® 2025 Sheer Luxury Collection offers limitless styling possibilities for those who demand luxury without compromise .

For more information, please reach out to [email protected]

SOURCE Raquel Welch®