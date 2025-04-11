Stanton Optical Expands To Goldsboro With New Store Location

Stanton Optical Goldsboro - Your Ultimate Destination for Glasses, Contacts, and Sunglasses

- Daniel Stanton - Founder and CEOGOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stanton Optical, a leader in affordable and accessible eye care, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest store at 501 North Berkeley Boulevard, Suite E, Goldsboro, NC 27534. This marks Stanton Optical's continued commitment to its mission of“Making Eye Care Easy” while expanding its footprint to over 290 locations across the nation.Stanton Optical continues to lead the optical industry by partnering with Physicians Eyecare Group in helping us complete over 4 million telehealth exams to date. And with this new store opening, Goldsboro residents can now experience the convenience, quality, and affordability that Stanton Optical is known for.Exceptional Eye Care at Stanton“Our expansion into Goldsboro is an exciting step in connecting more communities to the eye care they need,” said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical.“At Stanton Optical, we believe that great vision is essential to a fulfilling life. That's why we aim to eliminate barriers to affordable, high-quality eye care with same-day exams, same-day glasses, and budget-friendly pricing.”The new Goldsboro location features on-site optical labs, allowing customers to walk in, get an eye exam, and receive single-vision glasses in as little as 30 minutes.Additionally, Stanton Optical offers:Free Eye Exams with any eyeglass purchase.Two Pairs of Glasses for just $79 includes Free anti-glare lenses.We accept vision insurance, as well as FSA/HSA benefits, VSP out-of-network, and special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and military families.The new Stanton Optical store is located within walking distance of Berkeley Mall, restaurants, and popular retailers, making it a convenient stop for busy local residents. Operating hours are:Monday–Friday, 9 AM to 7 PMSaturday, 9 AM to 6 PMFor more information or to book an appointment , visit or call 1-800-STANTON. Walk-ins are always welcome!About Now Optics:Now Optics is the largest founder-led private optical retailer in America. Established in 2006 to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy, Now Optics is changing the way we buy eyewear and is at the forefront of modernizing the eye care experience for all. It's top retail brand, Stanton Optical, merges technology and expert eye care through an omnichannel offering with locations across 32 states and growing. Dedicated to providing affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices, Now Optics makes clear vision accessible in even the most remote locations. Learn more at .

Press conference

