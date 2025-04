LEVI FOSTER RELEASES NEW SINGLE 'SHE's IN RICHMOND' TODAY

Photo By Annelise Loughead

THE FIRST SINGLE OFF DEBUT ALBUM WE MADE A FIRE PRODUCED BY THREE-TIME GRAMMY-NOMINATED NASHVILLE VETERAN KEN COOMER OF WILCO + UNCLE TUPELO OUT FALL 2025

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just over a year since signing his first publishing deal with Banner Music and Middleground Music, Nashville-based, Lynchburg, VA native, Levi Foster releases“She's In Richmond,” (Listen HERE) This is Foster's first single off his anticipated debut album, We Made Fire out Fall of 2025. The 10-track collection was produced at Cartoon Moon Recording by the studio's owner Ken Coomer, a native Nashvillian and three-time Grammy-nominated drummer and producer, who was an original founding member of Wilco, touring and recording with the band for eight years. Prior to that, he was a founding member of post-punk band, Clockhammer, and a member of Uncle Tupelo.“She's In Richmond” is a likable, mid-tempo country rock track about a musician on the road and trying hard to save money to buy a ring for his sweetheart back home.“I was living in my van soon after moving to Nashville when I came up with the hook, 'I'm in love and she's in Richmond,'” says Foster.“Being a Virginia native, I was missing home at the time, so I wanted to write a song about a guy on the road rushing to get back home. The song is straight down the middle, with some '90s rock influence along with the vibe of some '70s groove bands.”Foster recently released a stand alone single“Walter” watch the lyric video HERE . The poignant song tells the heart-wrenching story of Walter, who is living with Alzheimer's and Julie his daughter who loves and looks after him.“I wanted to write this song after co-writers Sabrina Stewart and Court Taylor shared their personal stories,” says Foster.“Sabrina had a grandfather with the middle name Walter who passed from Alzheimer's, and Court also had a grandfather affected by the disease. Telling the story from both sides brings into focus how hard Alzheimer's is on the person suffering and for their loved ones.”With a soulful, down-to-earth, and playful personality bridging the divide between entertainer and audience, Foster is a natural showman who has been making a living performing country and rock cover tunes at venues and festivals throughout his home state of Virginia & beyond. After moving to Nashville to seek a full-time career as a songwriter and artist, he has opened shows for greats like Ashley McBride, Trace Adkins, John Conlee, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, Vince Gill, The Time Jumpers, and most recently Oliver Anthony. Foster has released two EPs, a self-titled collection (March 15, 2024) and the aforementioned South of Boulder (October 4, 2024) but is looking forward to releasing his full-length debut album We Made Fire. More information and tour dates will be announced soon.

