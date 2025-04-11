Janakrosh Yatra: K'taka BJP Slams Cong Govt Over 'Targeting Party Workers Unjustly'

MENAFN - IANS) Karwar (Karnataka), April 11 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP's 'Janakrosh Yatra', organised against the Congress-led government over price rises and reservations for Muslims in tenders for public work, entered its fifth day on Friday. The party slammed the Siddaramaiah-led government for targeting BJP workers across the state unjustly.

Speaking at the 'Janakrosh Yatra' public meeting held in Yellapur town in Karwar district, Member of Parliament Kota Srinivas Poojary charged that BJP workers were being targeted unjustly across the state.

“BJP workers were allegedly beaten just because a senior police official of the rank of Inspector General was arriving in the coastal Karnataka region. When questioned, FIRs were reportedly filed against 40 BJP workers. What kind of state is this?” he asked.

He reminded the police department that it was the BJP that had taken to the streets to fight for justice when 1 lakh police officers in the state were being treated unfairly.

Poojary criticised the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying: "This government is administratively dead -- it is no longer alive."

He alleged that law and order in the state had completely collapsed.

Referring to the murder case of Hindu activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru, he said: "When the accused was brought to court in the presence of police, someone kissed him on the forehead. What is this government doing? What is the Home Department doing?"

He questioned the silence of the police in such matters.

He brought up the recent incident in Udayagiri locality in Mysuru, where a police station was set on fire, and asked:“Where is the law and order?”

He also questioned how the government, which is supposed to prevent terrorists from entering the state with bombs hidden in pressure cookers, can tolerate senior ministers referring to such terrorists as "our brothers".

“If such a situation is created, where is the law and order?” he asked.

Speaking at a public meeting during the BJP's Janakrosh Yatra, the BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said that the BJP is not the one calling the Congress government corrupt-it's the Congress party's own MLA and Chief Minister's Economic Advisor, Basavaraj Rayareddy, who has certified it as such.

Appreciating the massive turnout, he said the BJP launched this campaign to raise public awareness against the Congress government's price hikes and corruption.

He criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for introducing a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, calling it an act of appeasement that insults Hindus.

Vijayendra also alleged that Rs 38,000 crore earmarked under the SCSP (Scheduled Caste Sub Plan) and TSP (Tribal Sub Plan) -- funds meant for the development of Dalits -- have been diverted by Siddaramaiah to other purposes, where corruption is also taking place. He said this misuse is sparking public outrage.

Vijayendra accused Siddaramaiah of overseeing maximum price hikes during the past 20 months of his administration. He claimed that instead of focusing on development, the Chief Minister has set up an expert committee to recommend price hikes on essential goods.

He further said the Congress is misleading the people in the name of“guarantees", while Siddaramaiah has increased the prices of over 50 essential commodities in the last 20 months.

Vijayendra slammed Siddaramaiah for walking to the Krishna River before the elections but failing to allocate even a rupee for irrigation projects after coming to power.

Similarly, he criticised Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for taking part in the Mekedatu padayatra (protest march) before the elections but forgetting the project after assuming power.

He noted that diesel prices have been increased by Rs 7.50 under the Congress government, severely impacting the cost of daily-use goods. Farmers, who rely on diesel for tractors and other agricultural machinery, are particularly affected, he added.

Vijayendra said that while the Congress government promotes schemes like "Shakti" (free bus travel for women), it owes Rs 6,500 crore to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). Thousands of government buses in rural areas have stopped operating, leaving students without transportation to schools and colleges.

He also pointed out that the hike in milk prices by Rs 9 has made it difficult for poor families to provide nutritious food to their children. "The Congress government gives with one hand and takes away with the other," he alleged.