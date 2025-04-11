US Hails Rana's Extradition, Says 'Long Sought Justice' For 26/11 Victims

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 11 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana - a key conspirator in the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks - to India, stating that Washington and New Delhi have "long sought justice" for the 26/11 victims.

"We extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face charges for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Together, with India, we've long sought justice for the 166 people, including 6 Americans, who lost their lives in these attacks. I'm glad that day has come," Rubio posted on X Friday evening, India time.

Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistan-born Canadian national, was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition.

The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move and the Indian intelligence agencies worked closely with the US authorities to take the matter to its successful conclusion after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

Interestingly, Rubio and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar spoke over phone on the evening of April 7, affirming the strength of the India-US strategic partnership and discussing opportunities to deepen collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Good to speak with Secretary Rubio today. Exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, the Indian Sub-continent, Europe, Middle East/West Asia and the Caribbean. Agreed on the importance of the early conclusion of the Bilateral Trade Agreement. Look forward to remaining in touch," said EAM Jaishankar after the phone call.

Soon after Rana's arrival in New Delhi, the US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Washington has extradited Rana to India "to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks."

"The United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice, and as President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism," the spokesperson mentioned at a regular media briefing early Friday, India time.

The US Department of Justice also issued a statement, highlighting that Rana - a convicted terrorist, a Canadian citizen and a native of Pakistan - is charged in India with numerous offences, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act, and forgery, related to his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks committed by LeT, a designated foreign terrorist organisation.

The US said the 2008 Mumbai attacks "were among the most horrific and catastrophic in India's history".