Govt Welfare Schemes Reflect Advaita's 'Spirit Of Service': PM Modi

Isagarh (Madhya Pradesh), April 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, underscored the "principle of service" as a foundation of Advaita's teachings and highlighted how this philosophy has been seamlessly integrated into several transformative welfare initiatives of his government.

He was addressing a gathering of devotees at the Anandpur Dham in Isagarh town of Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district.

Citing examples, PM Modi mentioned the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which ensures that no poor individual goes hungry, and the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Yojana, which has alleviated the burden of medical expenses for underprivileged communities.

He further elaborated on the PM Awas Yojana, which guarantees secure and permanent housing for many poor people, and the Jal Jeevan Mission Yojana, which has brought clean water solutions to villages across the country.

The Union government, the Prime Minister noted, has also made significant strides in expanding educational and healthcare infrastructure, with a record number of new AIIMS, IITs, and IIMs being established, enabling even the most disadvantaged children to fulfill their dreams.

The Prime Minister commended the Anandpur Trust for its exemplary charitable contributions, noting that this spirit of service aligns seamlessly with the ethos of government programmes.

Reflecting on his recent discussion with Sixth Padshahi Vicharpurna Anandji Maharaj of the Advaita sect at the Anandpur Dham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the Union government's unwavering dedication to inclusive development, describing it as a testament to the nation's collective "spirit of service".

In addition to addressing social and educational needs, PM Modi highlighted the Union government's commitment to environmental conservation.

He praised the "Mother Tree" campaign, under which millions of trees have been planted across the country, reflecting a profound dedication to protecting and nurturing nature for future generations.

At the heart of this mission, the Prime Minister said lies the principle of ensuring progress for all sections of society.

This philosophy fosters resilience and unity among citizens through "acts of service," a value deeply rooted in the teachings of Advaita.

Such acts, he remarked, enrich not only society but also individual character.

PM Modi observed that devotees and others at Anandpur Dham were rendering selfless service through initiatives such as free medical camps, modern cowsheds, and schools.

These efforts, he noted, not only uplift humanity but also champion environmental conservation.

Rooted in the ethos of service, these initiatives drive national development while strengthening individual capacity to overcome challenges, the Prime Minister said.

The Union government's resolve, he affirmed, reflects its unwavering commitment to uplifting communities and safeguarding the environment, ensuring a harmonious and inclusive journey of progress.

Reiterating the significance of Advaita's philosophy, which advocates unity and harmony by recognising the divine essence in all beings, the Prime Minister emphasised how this perspective dissolves barriers between individuals, fostering a collective spirit of service and inclusivity.

He also drew attention to cultural preservation efforts, including granting the GI tag to Chanderi Sarees (at nearby town), establishing a handloom tourism village in Pranpur (a nearby village), and marathon preparing for the forthcoming Ujjain Simhastha.

He said the Union government is also developing Ram Van Gaman Path, which would add another 'Unique' identity to Madhya Pradesh as a large stretch of the 'Path' will pass through the state.

These initiatives, he remarked, exemplify the balance between heritage conservation and progress and a gesture from the government to return something to society.

Concluding his address, PM Modi affirmed the importance of safeguarding India's cultural and spiritual identity amid its developmental journey.

He expressed confidence that Anandpur Sahib Dham would continue to play a pivotal role in advancing the vision of a developed and inclusive India.

Earlier, PM Modi offered his reverences to the Guruji Adwait Anand Parmanand Dayalji Maharaj (first Padshahi) and all six Gurus.

He also offered flowers to the Anandpur Sarovar.

The Anandpur Trust was established on April 22, 1954.