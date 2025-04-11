Qatar Participates In Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar is preparing to inaugurate its pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, which will be held in Japan from April 13 to October 13, 2025. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for next Tuesday in the Empowering Lives zone of the exhibition.

The pavilion offers a unique and multi-dimensional experience that embodies Qatar's journey from its maritime roots toward horizons of innovation, progress, and sustainability. It features innovative interactive experiences that highlight Qatar's success stories in key areas such as human development, the environment, and the knowledge-based economy.

It reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting global dialogue and strengthening international cooperation to shape a more inclusive and sustainable future. It also embodies the values of creativity, innovation, and humanity in a harmonious way, through an artistic and immersive design that takes visitors on a unique journey that mirrors Qatar's ambitions for the future.

The pavilion spans an area of 1,846 square meters and showcases the State of Qatar journey in building a diverse and sustainable knowledge-based economy. It blends cultural identity and authentic traditions through a design inspired by the intersection of Qatari and Japanese cultures, placing people at the heart of development, grounded in cultural exchange and global cooperation.

The design of Qatar's pavilion draws inspiration from the traditional sambuk boat floating on water, as an architectural representation of Qatar's historical and future journey. It highlights the harmonious relationship between land and sea and presents the coastal region as a source of potential and inspiration.