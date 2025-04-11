403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CQRA Launches India's First Quality Assessment And Grading System For Infrastructure Projects In Collaboration With CIDC
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 11 April, India – In a landmark initiative to elevate the standards of infrastructure development across India, Construction Quality Rating Agency (CQRA) has partnered with the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) to introduce the country's first Quality Assessment and Grading System for Infrastructure Projects. This innovative system is designed to ensure world-class quality and set new benchmarks for infrastructure projects nationwide.
The grading system will apply to all major infrastructure projects, including road projects, bridges & flyovers, metro rail systems, railways, ports, and other heavy industry structures. By providing a standardized framework for evaluating project quality, CQRA and CIDC aim to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the construction sector.
The system introduces a scientific, unbiased, and transparent assessment methodology, ensuring integrity in evaluating construction quality. The process employs random sampling techniques to select inspection samples using advanced tools like random number generators. These samples are clearly identified, recorded, and communicated during the opening meeting of the audit process. Data is captured through mobile-enabled inspection tools, where each non-conforming observation is photographed or video-recorded with date, time, and location markers for traceability. Parameters are pre-classified into categories (mild, moderate, severe) based on their impact and frequency of occurrence.
Quarterly Grading Mechanism for Critical Infrastructure Projects
CIDC proposes a quarterly grading mechanism to review project quality based on four key parameters:
1. Resource Quality: Evaluates materials and equipment used by contractors against technical specifications.
2. Process Quality: Reviews work procedures and control mechanisms implemented at the project site.
3. Finished Product Quality: Assesses whether the final product meets performance expectations and durability standards.
4. Quality Management System (QMS): Examines QMS practices on-site, including quality plans, organizational charts, and key personnel responsibilities.
This grading system will provide stakeholders-including developers, investors, and policymakers-with actionable insights into project quality while promoting transparency and accountability in infrastructure development.
About CQRA:
CQRA is an independent ISO 17020 Type A Accredited Inspection body that has been working in the field of construction quality and safety for more than 2 decades. They have developed a 10-point quality rating mechanism which is well accepted in the industry. With 300 + highly skilled professionals spread across the country it has demonstrated its capability to asses' quality of construction projects across India. They have developed a unique quality system and software which can benchmark construction quality on a scale of (scorecards) 0-10. CQRA has already prepared a road map for grading quality of construction; it seeks co-operation with national level body like CIDC to popularize and promote this concept all over India.
About CIDC:
The Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC), has been set up jointly by the Planning Commission, Government of India and the Indian construction industry. It is an umbrella organization for the construction industry in India and have a national presence with branches across the country.
The grading system will apply to all major infrastructure projects, including road projects, bridges & flyovers, metro rail systems, railways, ports, and other heavy industry structures. By providing a standardized framework for evaluating project quality, CQRA and CIDC aim to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the construction sector.
The system introduces a scientific, unbiased, and transparent assessment methodology, ensuring integrity in evaluating construction quality. The process employs random sampling techniques to select inspection samples using advanced tools like random number generators. These samples are clearly identified, recorded, and communicated during the opening meeting of the audit process. Data is captured through mobile-enabled inspection tools, where each non-conforming observation is photographed or video-recorded with date, time, and location markers for traceability. Parameters are pre-classified into categories (mild, moderate, severe) based on their impact and frequency of occurrence.
Quarterly Grading Mechanism for Critical Infrastructure Projects
CIDC proposes a quarterly grading mechanism to review project quality based on four key parameters:
1. Resource Quality: Evaluates materials and equipment used by contractors against technical specifications.
2. Process Quality: Reviews work procedures and control mechanisms implemented at the project site.
3. Finished Product Quality: Assesses whether the final product meets performance expectations and durability standards.
4. Quality Management System (QMS): Examines QMS practices on-site, including quality plans, organizational charts, and key personnel responsibilities.
This grading system will provide stakeholders-including developers, investors, and policymakers-with actionable insights into project quality while promoting transparency and accountability in infrastructure development.
About CQRA:
CQRA is an independent ISO 17020 Type A Accredited Inspection body that has been working in the field of construction quality and safety for more than 2 decades. They have developed a 10-point quality rating mechanism which is well accepted in the industry. With 300 + highly skilled professionals spread across the country it has demonstrated its capability to asses' quality of construction projects across India. They have developed a unique quality system and software which can benchmark construction quality on a scale of (scorecards) 0-10. CQRA has already prepared a road map for grading quality of construction; it seeks co-operation with national level body like CIDC to popularize and promote this concept all over India.
About CIDC:
The Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC), has been set up jointly by the Planning Commission, Government of India and the Indian construction industry. It is an umbrella organization for the construction industry in India and have a national presence with branches across the country.
Company :-Concept PR
User :- Durvesh Naik
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment