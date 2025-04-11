Stefanchuk On Demobilization: Parliament Must Avoid Repeating Central Rada's 1919 Mistake

MENAFN - UkrinForm) When considering the draft law on demobilization, the Verkhovna Rada will rely on the opinion of the country's top military leadership in order not to make the same political mistake as the Ukrainian Central Rada did in 1919.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk in the program“There is a conversation” on the YouTube channel of Ukrinform .

“Regarding the draft law on demobilization, my position is clear, understandable, and has always been so. We have to rely on the top military leadership. We must not make the political mistake that the Ukrainian Central Rada made in 1919. We do not want to do that,” he said.

At the same time, Stefanchuk emphasized that the issue of fair rotation and fair leave for the military is very important for the Ukrainian parliament.

“If the military leadership considers demobilization possible and necessary, we will talk about it,” said the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

CinC Syrskyi:would mean losing nearly third of army

He reminded that no country in the world, except for the Ukrainian People's Republic, had ever conducted demobilization during the war.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, if demobilization was carried out without providing the Defense Forces with the necessary number of trained mobilized persons, a third of the army would actually be los .