Russian Troops Launch Air Strikes On Border Community In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to preliminary data, Russian aviation struck the border community of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, without causing any casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration (RMA), Oleh Syniehubov, in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

“The invaders are attacking the Zolochiv community with guided aerial bombs. At dawn, Russian aviation launched two strikes with guided aerial bombs on the outskirts of the village of Kalynove, one strike near the village of Karasivka and three more near the village of Sosnivka. Also yesterday evening, four bombs fell near the village of Baranivka in Zolochiv community. Preliminary, there were no casualties,” noted the head of the RMA.

As reported, on April 8, Russian invaders dropped guided aerial bombs on the Zolochiv community of Kharkiv region - an elderly woman was injured, houses and power grids were damaged.