National Judo Team To Compete At Tbilisi Millennium Team Cadet European Cup

Azerbaijani judokas are setting their sights on a successful medal haul at the Tbilisi Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025, Azernews reports.

The nation will be represented by 35 athletes competing across 15 weight classes in both the men's and women's divisions.

Tbilisi Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2025 will take place in Georgia on April 12-13.

A total of 357 judokas from 15 different countries are expected to participate in the tournament.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.