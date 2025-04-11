SG Benefit Providers Surpasses 2024 Growth Targets, On Track For $80M By 2026

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're excited about the growth," said. "We recently tripled our Orlando location staff, added a second location, and secured a new office in Charlotte where we plan to grow to over 100 agents. We're also moving our Baltimore HQ into the PayPal building and have secured an entire floor to accommodate our expanding team."

This explosive growth comes on the heels of favorable policy developments. Co-Founder Anthony Miller , commented: "We're excited about the recent Trump administration update, agreeing to pay an extra $25 billion into Medicare Advantage plans. This means even more upside for our industry and consumers. And unlike other sectors, we're not affected by tariffs, giving us a major advantage in the current economic climate."

Partner and Chief Strategy Officer Blake Van Leer added: "We've built a $100M company just a little over 3 years' time, continue to hit every benchmark, and have several more strategic acquisitions on the horizon which will add quick multipliers. The Silver Tsunami is real, and we're leading the wave."

As the demand for Medicare Advantage coverage continues to grow with more than 58 million Americans entering retirement age, SG Benefit Providers is positioned as a scalable, innovative, and mission-driven leader in a $300B+ market.

About SG Benefit Providers:

SG Benefit Providers helps Americans navigate and secure Medicare Advantage plans at no cost to them, bridging the gap in senior healthcare access through a scalable agent model, cutting-edge tech, and personalized service.

Media Contact:

Blake Van Leer III

[email protected]

202.525.8717



SOURCE SG Benefit Providers