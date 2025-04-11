Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alm. Brand Tier-2 Bonds 


2025-04-11 09:01:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FIXING OF COUPON FROM APRIL 14 2025

Interest coupon for the period 14.04.2025 - 14.07.2025:

DK0030487806, (Tier 2), maturity 2031, 3 months CIBOR +1.50%: 3.72%p.a.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating og ESG Rapportering
Mads Lerche Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 546

Attachment

  • Alm. Brand - Fixing of Coupon Tier-2 April 2025

