Alm. Brand Tier-2 Bonds
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FIXING OF COUPON FROM APRIL 14 2025
Interest coupon for the period 14.04.2025 - 14.07.2025:
DK0030487806, (Tier 2), maturity 2031, 3 months CIBOR +1.50%: 3.72%p.a.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating og ESG Rapportering
Mads Lerche Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 546
Attachment
-
Alm. Brand - Fixing of Coupon Tier-2 April 2025
