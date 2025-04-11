Innovasoil Adds A New Component To Its Soil Stabilization And Pavement Reinforcement Arsenal

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) InnovaSoil Technologies is adding a cutting-edge technology to its soil stabilization and pavement reinforcement approach.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- InnovaSoil Technologies is adding a cutting-edge technology to its soil stabilization and pavement reinforcement approach. MH44 Surface Shield provides an innovative solution for dust control, paved and unpaved road protection, and long-term durability, complementing the capabilities of MH72 Soil Stabilization and Pavement Reinforcement, which has been a trusted solution for over 30 years.

The Rural Road Maintenance Crisis

Maintaining rural roads is a complex and costly task. Counties struggle with frequent grading, constant dust control reapplication, and repairs due to erosion and subgrade instability. This ongoing cycle puts a significant strain on local budgets and infrastructure, leaving little room for long-term planning or improvements.

An Innovative Solution for Rural Road Maintenance

MH44 Surface Shield addresses these challenges by offering a long-lasting solution for dust suppression and surface protection. This rapid-curing, cold-applied road sealant binds fines to eliminate dust permanently, while sealing paved roads against water, UV rays, and oxidation. With the ability to extend the life of paved roads by 8–10 years, MH44 significantly reduces the need for ongoing maintenance and costly reapplications.

While MH44 Surface Shield focuses on surface protection, MH72 Soil Stabilization continues to provide critical soil reinforcement and pavement stabilization. For over 30 years, MH72 has enhanced the structural integrity of unpaved roads by stabilizing the soil base and improving load-bearing capacity. This proven technology is perfect for reinforcing roads exposed to heavy traffic and challenging weather conditions.

Combining Forces for a Comprehensive Road Maintenance Solution

Together, MH44 Surface Shield and MH72 Soil Stabilization offer counties a powerful and flexible solution for improving their road networks. Whether used together or individually, these products address dust suppression, soil stabilization, and road durability-ensuring that local governments can save money while extending the life of their infrastructure.

A Smarter, Greener Future for Road Maintenance

Both MH44 Surface Shield and MH72 Soil Stabilization are environmentally friendly, with MH44 containing 71% recycled mineral waste. These products help counties meet rising sustainability standards while delivering high-performance results on the ground. The combination of long-term cost savings, reduced maintenance cycles, and improved road safety makes these technologies the future of rural road management.

"Our cutting-edge soil stabilization and pavement reinforcement technology , coupled with MH44 Surface Shield, will transform road infrastructure by delivering unparalleled durability and sustainability,” said Eugenio Verzili, Chief Operating Officer of InnovaSoil Technologies.“This powerful combination enhances load-bearing capacity, prevents erosion, and extends pavement lifespan, empowering stakeholders to achieve cost-effective solutions that delivers long-lasting, sustainable road performance, dramatically reducing both maintenance costs and the need for frequent repairs.”

A Transformational Approach to Rural Road Maintenance

MH44 Surface Shield and MH72 Soil Stabilization empower counties to break free from the endless cycle of short-term road repairs. These solutions offer lasting results, transforming how rural roads are maintained and paving the way for more efficient, sustainable infrastructure management.

About Innovasoil Technologies

Innovasoil Technologies is redefining the future of soil stabilization and pavement reinforcement. With over 25 years of expertise, the company's cutting-edge biochemical solutions deliver stronger, more sustainable infrastructure worldwide.

