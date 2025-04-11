Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bladder Scanner Market To Reach USD 1.5 Billion By 2035, Growing At 5.89% CAGR From 20252035


2025-04-11 09:00:55
Bladder Scanner Market

As per MRFR analysis, the Bladder Scanner Market Size was estimated at 0.75 (USD Billion) in 2023.

US, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The bladder scanner market has experienced consistent growth over recent years, driven by the rising prevalence of urological disorders and increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools. Bladder scanners, primarily used to measure bladder volume and post-void residual (PVR) urine, are widely utilized in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and long-term care facilities.

As per MRFR analysis, the Bladder Scanner Market Growth Size was estimated at 0.75 (USD Billion) in 2023. The Bladder Scanner Market Industry is expected to grow from 0.8 (USD Billion) in 2024 to 1.5 (USD Billion) by 2035. The Bladder Scanner Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 5.89% during the forecast period (2025 - 2035).

Top Bladder Scanner Market Companies

GE Healthcare

Realtime Technology

Medline Industries

Bracco Imaging

Fujifilm Holdings

Aton Medical

Clarius Mobile Health

Siemens

ScanMed

Hologic

Dentra Health

Cure Medical

Caresono

Urovo Technology

Philips

The bladder scanner market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of urinary retention and related disorders. Healthcare providers are emphasizing the importance of accurate bladder volume measurement to enhance patient outcomes and optimize treatment plans. The rise in elderly populations and the growing awareness of non-invasive diagnostic tools are further fueling demand. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as portable and user-friendly bladder scanners, are making these devices more accessible to healthcare professionals in various settings, from hospitals to home care. There are significant opportunities to be captured in emerging markets where the adoption of advanced healthcare technology is on the rise.

Industry Detailed Segmentation:

Bladder Scanner Market Segmentation Insights

Bladder Scanner Market Product Type Outlook

Portable Bladder Scanners

Fixed Bladder Scanners

Tabletop Bladder Scanners

Bladder Scanner Market Technology Outlook

Ultrasound Technology

Laser Technology

Electric Technology

Bladder Scanner Market End User Outlook

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Bladder Scanner Market Application Outlook

Urology

Gynecology

Pediatrics

Bladder Scanner Market Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The Bladder Scanner Market Industry is witnessing significant growth primarily due to the increasing prevalence of urinary disorders globally. Conditions such as urinary retention, bladder dysfunction, and urinary incontinence are becoming more common, which in turn has heightened the demand for effective diagnosis and management solutions. Bladder scanners play a critical role in non-invasive bladder volume assessment and monitoring, making them an essential tool in hospitals and clinics.

Key Benefits:

Non-invasive and Painless Diagnosis

Bladder scanners provide a quick, non-invasive method to assess bladder volume and urinary retention, reducing the need for catheterization.

Improved Patient Care

They help in early detection of urinary issues, improving treatment outcomes and reducing the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs) associated with unnecessary catheter use.

Efficiency in Clinical Settings

Speeds up diagnosis and decision-making in emergency rooms, nursing homes, and urology departments.

Reduced Healthcare Costs

By avoiding invasive procedures and complications, bladder scanners help cut costs associated with infections and extended hospital stays.

Market and Business Benefits

Growing Demand with Aging Population

Increasing elderly population globally is driving demand, as they are more prone to urinary retention and incontinence.

Technological Advancements

Integration of AI, portability, and 3D imaging are enhancing product capabilities, leading to broader adoption.

Expanding Application Areas

Used in various fields such as urology, obstetrics, gynecology, and rehabilitation-boosting market potential.

Regulatory Support and Guidelines

Recommendations by healthcare agencies to reduce catheter-associated UTIs (CAUTIs) are promoting the use of bladder scanners.

Global Market Expansion

Emerging markets are adopting bladder scanners due to rising healthcare awareness and infrastructure development.

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. MRFR's approach combines the proprietary information with various data sources to give an extensive understanding to the client about the latest key developments, expected events and also about what action to take based on these aspects.

