PM Narendra Modi Performs Puja At Guru Ji Maharaj Temple In Anandpur Dham Of MP: Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) PM Narendra Modi on Friday, April 11, performed puja and offered prayers at Guru Ji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh. A video of PM Modi's visit to Guru Ji Maharaj Temple and him offering prayers has surfaced on social media.

In the video, PM Modi is seen participating in a prayer ceremony, holding a puja thali as he offers his respects and performs traditional rituals.

Anandpur Dham is located at Anandpur village in Isagarh tehsil, about 30 km from Ashoknagar district headquarters and 215 km from Bhopal.

Anandpur Dham has been established for spiritual and philanthropic purposes. Spanning 315 hectares, it houses a modern gaushala (cowshed) with over 500 cows and runs agricultural activities under the Shri Anandpur Trust campus.

The trust has been operating a charitable hospital in Sukhpur village, schools in Sukhpur and Anandpur and various Satsang Centers across the country.

PM'S ADDRESS AT ANANDPUR DHAM

After his visit to Anandpur Dham, PM Modi said his government follows the mantra of inclusive development and lauded the spiritual centre for its contributions.

Also Read | WATCH | PM Modi offers prayers at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur; shares video with Dhirendra Shastri

Speaking at a programme after visiting the temple, the prime minister said,“Anandpur Dham is providing free medical treatment to people. It has a modern 'gaushala', runs schools for new generations and is active in the field of environment conservation. This spirt of service is deeply rooted in the government vision and works. Because of this spirit, the poor is free from concern for food and is getting free treatment under Ayushman Yojna, water under Jal Jeevan Mission and houses under the PM Awas Yojana.”

“I am delighted that Anandpur Trust is doing huge public service for cow protection and is also active in fields of healthcare and education. Anandpur Dham has done remarkable work in environment protection. This spirit of service was evident in our government's schemes,” he said.

(With agency inputs)