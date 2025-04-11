Angola Takes Measures To Improve Access To Safe Water And Curb Cholera

Manuel Domingos, community leader of the Mussenga neighbourhood in Icolo e Bengo province in northwest Angola, recalls a time when the water supply to his community was serviced by a“unreliable water tank.” This situation is common across Angola, where, according to government data, around 44% of the population has no access to safe drinking water and only 55% has adequate sanitation. In rural areas, these figures are even lower, increasing the risk of diseases such as cholera.

Since 7 January 2025, Angola has been responding to a cholera outbreak, with around 11 500 cases and almost 440 deaths reported as of 9 April 2025. In response, health authorities, with support from World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), have embarked on a mission to map and treat the country's main water access points. The aim is to identify sources of contamination, guarantee access to treated water and stop the spread of cholera.

In line with this mission, in January and February 2025, 28 public health officials from 15 municipalities in five of the most affected provinces were trained in mapping water sources. They learned how to use georeferencing tools to locate and document water sources, collect data on cholera cases and insert this information into maps, thereby identifying potential contamination sites. This made it possible to deploy teams trained in water treatment, case management and community involvement.

“Thanks to this training, we were able to identify the points of contamination, pinpoint the exact problem areas and, in coordination with the Ministry of Energy and Water and the National Institute for Health Research, ensure that families have access to drinking water,” says Marinela Moniz, technical officer in the Department of Environment and Basic Sanitation in Cacuaco, a suburb in Angola's capital, Luanda.

Nearly 320 water sources have been mapped across the country, improving access to treated water for people, particularly in Luanda and Icolo e Bengo provinces, which together account for around 94% of cholera cases and 15% of related deaths in the country.

Domingos says that the visit of technicians to his neighbourhood has improved the situation.“The water technicians visited the water source in our community and educated us about the importance of treated water and since then, our tanks have been supplied with safe water. Now, our children are better protected from the threat of cholera,” he says.

Dr Indrajit Hazarika, WHO representative in Angola, emphasizes the importance of multisectoral efforts to end cholera.“Thanks to multisectoral leadership and the support of partners, we are positive that it will be possible to control contamination and end cholera soon in Angola. But we must accelerate access to quality water, improve sanitation, strengthen prevention and treatment, and ensure lasting protection to prevent us from losing lives to diseases such as cholera,” he says.

Meanwhile, officials like Moniz visit communities every week, talking to families and encouraging them to follow measures to prevent cholera.“We're sure that with more training and material to work with, we'll help guarantee safe drinking water for families, end the outbreak and save lives,” she says.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Angola.