Twisted Allure Opens First Brick-And-Mortar Store At Mershops North County Mall In Escondido, CA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2014 by Lisa Forchette right in the heart of Escondido, Twisted Allure has grown from a small home-based business into a cult-favorite brand with a nationwide fanbase. Its signature line of bath and body products has gained a loyal following thanks to the playful blend of spooky charm and sweet indulgence.

Until now, Twisted Allure operated exclusively online, shipping its whimsically twisted creations across the country. The opening of its first brick-and-mortar store marks a monumental milestone for the brand-and it's happening right where it all began. Located in the lively Mershops North County Mall, the new store offers fans an immersive experience where they can see, smell, and sample their favorite products in person.

"We're so excited to finally open our first store," said Lisa Forchette, founder of Twisted Allure. "It's something we've dreamed about for years. We started this brand in my grandma's backyard with a handful of handmade soaps and a lot of late nights. Now, being able to create this space and meet customers face-to-face is huge for us."

The store is designed to reflect the brand's unique aesthetic-a perfect mash-up of a haunted house and candy shop, filled with color, character, and seasonal surprises. Shoppers can explore Twisted Allure's full range of products, enjoy in-store exclusives, and experience the brand's enchanting personality up close.

Grand Opening Event Details:

Date: April 12, 2025

Location: Twisted Allure, Mershops North County Mall, Escondido, CA

Opening day will feature special treats, exclusive product drops, and fun surprises for early visitors.

About Twisted Allure

Twisted Allure is a handcrafted bath and body company founded by Lisa Forchette in 2014 in Escondido, California. The brand is known for its spooky-meets-sweet aesthetic and its colorful, creatively scented products including whipped soaps, sugar scrubs, body lotions, bath bombs, and more. With a passionate fanbase and a growing product line, Twisted Allure continues to bring magic and mischief to self-care routines across the country.

Media Contact:

Ian Harrington

Marketing Director

619-343-3543

[email protected]

SOURCE Twisted Allure