Guess Who's Who In Black Baltimore 2025: Morgan State University's Philosophy Professor AND Founder Of Polyglots In Action For Diversity Is Among Honorees
WWIBB celebrates local African American achievement in various industries such as business, politics, tech, sports, entertainment, education, etc.
DR. GBOTOKUMA is a Congolese American, polyglot, lexicographer, three-time award-winning author – Italy 2022 & 2023; Literary Global 2023 - and globetrotter who refers to himself as a 'cosmocitizen.' After 12 years in Europe as An international student and worker in Italy, France, UK, and Germany, respectively, he is currently a Full Professor of Philosophy at MSU. His "extraordinary commitment to global learning and international understanding" made him the recipient of the prestigious DR. SANDYE JEAN MCINTYRE, II INTERNATIONAL AWARD 2008. He is the founding president of Polyglots in Action for Diversity, Inc. (PAD), one of "the Key Figures in the African Intellectual Revolution ( QUORA ), and one of Afrimpact Magazine's "Most Influential Persons" 2017 and 2021. His publications include, inter alia, the award-winning book, Obamanomics and Francisconomics; Global Safari; A Polyglot Pocket Dictionary of Lingala, English, French, and Italian; A Pan-African Encyclopedia.
