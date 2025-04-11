Guess Who's Who In Black Baltimore 2025: Morgan State University's Philosophy Professor AND Founder Of Polyglots In Action For Diversity Is Among Honorees

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PROMOTION - After four international awards including three literary prizes for his social change book OBAMANOMICS AND FRANCISCONOMICS , Gbotokuma was delighted to earn a local one. He accepted Baltimore's recognition as the local confirmation of his international accolades and belongingness to the city. This recognition coincided with another one, his "well-deserved" promotion to Full Professor of Philosophy at MSU, a Historically Black College & University (HBCU). In a letter to Gbotokuma, Morgan's President Dr. David Wilson wrote, "After careful evaluation of your materials, you have been promoted to Professor in the Department of Philosophy & Religious Studies [...]. Congratulations on the success of your achievements in the areas of teaching, research, and service. Thank you for the contributions you have made to Morgan State University." These two recognitions in the same year are a good reason for a double celebration with family and friends at the WWIBB Honorees Soirée.

WWIBB celebrates local African American achievement in various industries such as business, politics, tech, sports, entertainment, education, etc.

DR. GBOTOKUMA is a Congolese American, polyglot, lexicographer, three-time award-winning author – Italy 2022 & 2023; Literary Global 2023 - and globetrotter who refers to himself as a 'cosmocitizen.' After 12 years in Europe as An international student and worker in Italy, France, UK, and Germany, respectively, he is currently a Full Professor of Philosophy at MSU. His "extraordinary commitment to global learning and international understanding" made him the recipient of the prestigious DR. SANDYE JEAN MCINTYRE, II INTERNATIONAL AWARD 2008. He is the founding president of Polyglots in Action for Diversity, Inc. (PAD), one of "the Key Figures in the African Intellectual Revolution ( QUORA ), and one of Afrimpact Magazine's "Most Influential Persons" 2017 and 2021. His publications include, inter alia, the award-winning book, Obamanomics and Francisconomics; Global Safari; A Polyglot Pocket Dictionary of Lingala, English, French, and Italian; A Pan-African Encyclopedia.

